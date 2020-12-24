(Pocket-lint) - Zoom is reportedly looking to extend its services beyond video calling.

It is claimed to be developing its own email service, which could launch as soon as early 2021. In addition, sources state it is considering its own calendar application to complete the circle of online business tools.

There's no doubt that Zoom has had a great 2020, not least due to global lockdowns and the switch for many to working from home. However, it comes as no surprise that it will look to expand in order to stay relevant - especially when vaccines could return us to some form of normality in the next 12 months.

Sources have told The Information about its plans to form a whole platform, not just stick to video conferencing.

They say that the email tech will offer a "next generation" experience - not just tread similar paths to currently available services. It's also worth noting that both the alleged email and calendar proposals are said to be in the "early stages" and might not result in marketable products.

In the meantime, Zoom is giving a little back this holiday period, with a removal of the 40-minute video call limit for all members, including those using it for free.

Writing by Rik Henderson.