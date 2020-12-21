A new Zoom update supports Apple M1-based Macs

(Pocket-lint) - Zoom officially supports Apple M1-based Macs as of today.

Zoom is rolling out an update for Apple Silicon-based Macs such as the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini that will ensure they work seamlessly with Zoom.

We've not actually had any problems with Zoom on the M1 Macs we tested (after the 16.1 update to MacOS Big Sur) but a colleague struggled with sound issues and it didn't overly drain battery life either. Obviously, that was using the Rosetta 2 code translater which Apple has developed to enable non-Apple Silicon code to run.

However, it makes sense for Zoom to offer native Apple Silicon support with the number of new Macs now out there and with more set to debut in the Spring. Zoom is offering a separate installer for Apple Silicon Macs, available at Zoom's site.

Also in the new version is improvements to cloud contact support, enhancements for webinars, clearer security options plus other bug fixtures. There are also a few enhancements for those who call into Zoom by phone. You can read the full release notes.

Zoom has definitely been one of the success stories of 2020 in an otherwise very bleak year - and indeed we awarded it as our tech of the year.

Writing by Dan Grabham.