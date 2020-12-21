Get the superb Ivacy VPN for less with this amazing Christmas deal

(Pocket-lint) - There's nothing quite like a VPN to broaden your digital horizons - a virtual private network can make it far easier to get around the web without having to worry about surveillance and privacy issues, and can also help you to access content that you'd otherwise struggle to find.

Ivacy is one of the very best around, letting you quickly and easily mask your identity and location, and opens up new worlds of possibility, and to celebrate Christmas this year it's running an absolutely unbelievable sale, taking 90% off its regular price and letting you pick it up for just $1 per month. Read on to find out some of the ways that Ivacy could help you out.

One of the most liberating parts of using a VPN is being able to wave goodbye to the issue of geo-locked content. It's so common to get a show recommended to you by a friend, for a streaming service like Netflix, and then discover that you can't actually watch it because it's not on your country's version of the platform.

It happens to us all the time on YouTube, too, getting video recommendations that confront us with the warning that "This content is not available in your region". It's so tiresome, and that's why it's so brilliant to be able to use Ivacy to get around it. Simply change your location at a tap, selecting from the VPN's wide range of options, and just like that you'll be masked and able to watch whatever content someone from that country would have access to.

It's really freeing, and makes you feel more like a citizen of a digital world, instead of just being locked into whatever narrow range of options you're meant to have. Plus, Ivacy has a massive range of VPN servers to pick from, with more than 3,500 around the world. This means that you'll never be stuck without a server to join in your destination of choice.

Of course, while being able to watch whatever we want is really great, the other big benefit to using a VPN is that you get your privacy back. Between cookies and trackers, even if you're using your favourite browser's private or incognito mode, you'll still be leaving quite the digital footprint behind you, which companies will be only too keen to hoover up.

Use a VPN though, and you'll be completely and totally masked for the first time - your IP address scrambled and your location data a complete red herring. It means that you can get back to the days when you didn't have to worry about personalised adverts, and get back to browsing freely. You'll be unencumbered by trackers, and be able to do what you like without a corporation looking over your shoulder, just how things should be.

However, Ivacy also keeps things incredibly quick - you won't get a drop-off in your speeds even though you're running everything through a VPN, which makes it seamless to use. It's also faster than a host of competitors, as you can see below.

Of course, a VPN on your laptop can be really useful and help you as you browse and work, but Ivacy is far from limited to use on your desktop - it's got apps that work with smartphones and tablets, too, to make sure that you can protect all your devices.

You can install it on up to 10 different devices with a membership, which is probably more than enough for most people, and get going with location-dodging private browsing whether you're on mobile or not. There are also handy extensions for a bunch of different web browsers, in case you prefer to use Ivacy on a per-browser basis.

If this all adds up to something that you think could help you in your day-to-day, there's never been a better time to get an Ivacy membership - you can grab it for just $1 a month right now, a crazy deal in honour of Christmas.