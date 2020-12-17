Zoom is lifting calling cap for Christmas

(Pocket-lint) - After lifting its 40-minute free calling cap during Thanksgiving, Zoom is doing the same for the holiday season.

There will three festive periods where the free time limit will be removed, to mark the end of Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, and to celebrate Christmas and the New Year.

Families and friends around the globe will be able to have unrestricted video and audio Zoom chats during the following three dates and times:

10am ET (3pm GMT) on Thursday 17 December to 6am ET (11am GMT) Saturday 19 December.

10am ET (3pm GMT) on Wednesday 23 December to 6am ET (11am GMT) Saturday 26 December.

10am ET (3pm GMT) on Wednesday 30 December to 6am ET (11am GMT) Saturday 2 January.

Any calls during those times will be unlimited for free members. Paid members are able to make calls beyond the 40-minute cap anyway.

You don't need to do anything to your own Zoom account or app, just make calls as per normal.

Writing by Rik Henderson.