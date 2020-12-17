(Pocket-lint) - Discord allows users on a laptop or PC to make group calls and share what’s happening on their screen. Now, the company is introducing that same capability for smartphone users, as first spotted by XDA Developers.

All you need to do is open the mobile app on your iPhone or Android phone and start broadcasting. You'll be able to show anything on your screen, just like the desktop client, unless you open an app that specifically blocks screen recording, such as Netflix and other streaming services.

At a basic level, Discord is one of the easiest ways to communicate with your friends via voice, text, and video. If you've experienced Slack in the workplace, then think of Discord as the same thing, only aimed squarely at gamers and with a lot more features. It is multi-platform and can be used wherever you are too. It's available to download for free for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and even Linux. You can also use it straight in a web browser without even downloading it.

Discord lets friends chat with each other either one-to-one or as a group via a server. You can use it to send direct messages to friends, have video calls with them, voice chat, and, of course, screen share. For more about how the app works, check out our in-depth explainer here.

Discord's mobile screen-sharing feature is rolling out from 17 December 2020.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.