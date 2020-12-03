Lime and Citymapper partner to make finding bikes and e-scooters easier

(Pocket-lint) - Lime and Citymapper have announced that they are partnering to make it easier to find Lime rides across a number of cities globally.

The new partnership will mean that there's no need to switch apps, you can use Citymapper to navigate and find those Lime bikes or e-scooters to complete those final stages of your travel.

There will be 21 cities included, spread across the US, UK, Europe and Australia:

UK Greater Manchester London

US Austin Chicago Cleveland Denver Los Angeles Seattle SF Bay St Louis Washington DC

Europe Berlin Brussels Dusseldorf Hamburg Lisbon Madrid Paris Stockholm Vienna

Australia Sydney



In London, Lime will now be included in Citymapper's Super Duper Pass. The Super Duper Pass costs £40 a month and gives unlimited public transport, access to Santander bikes, £10 credit for Gett and Free Now taxis - and now up to £10 of Lime credits a week. That gives you a complete package for travel around the capital.

In London it will include Lime bikes, with the UK's e-scooter trials still being underway and yet to reach any sort of final decision.

"We're excited to launch this partnership with Lime. Micro-mobility is changing how we get around cities, and COVID-19 has made alternatives like cycles and scooters an even more important part of our urban infrastructure," said Alex Thomas, partnerships lead at Citymapper.

"Users can now view their cycle and scooter trip routes alongside public transport options in the Citymapper app, and then be guided to their destination in real time with our turn-by-turn directions."

