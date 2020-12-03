(Pocket-lint) - Would you watch a three-minute-long TikTok?

Currently, TikTok videos max out at 60 seconds, but the company is reportedly considering giving users the ability to record longer videos. It's rolling out the option to shoot TikToks up to three minutes in length, according to social media consultant Matt Navarra, who tweeted a screenshot of a new update to the TikTok app. The feature is apparently in the early stages still with limited access.

Keep in mind part of what makes TikTok so unique is that its videos are short and sweet. If you want longer content, you go to YouTube or another platform. Will users want to swipe through a For You Page filled with videos suddenly three-times longer? That's a lot of time, and we could see that getting annoying real quick. On the other hand, it could allow creators to get, well, more creative.

People don't like change, so there is bound to be a lot of criticism. But, as time passes, perhaps we'll all just get used to it and forget about the days of 60-second TikToks. Pocket-lint has contacted TikTok for more information and will report back when hear more.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.