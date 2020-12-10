Create amazing videos online using Wondershare VidAir

(Pocket-lint) - Editing videos can be something that takes years to even begin to learn - and that's not helped by the fact that a lot of popular video editors are really expensive, and extremely complicated, with endless tutorials and lessons needed before you can use them quickly and easily.

That's why Wondershare created VidAir, a super easy-to-use online video platform that lets you make amazing, vibrant content quickly and easily, perfect for uploading to social media channels or YouTube. Here are some of the reasons you should check it out.

As we said before, the key to any video editor is how easy it is to use - it doesn't matter how powerful it might be if no one can actually use it because all the most convenient features are buried beneath endless sub-menus and complicated keyboard shortcuts.

VidAir, by contrast, uses super-easy systems that utilize drag-and-drop to let you easily reposition clips or design elements, getting everything into place without needing a graphic design qualification to even understand what you're looking at. This means that you can go from nothing to a finished video in just minutes, instead of taking ages to even start doing what you want.

Once you're working that quickly, you'll realize how much it unlocks your potential and lets you create more and more high-quality content without needing to set aside nearly as much time to do it in.

We all know what the big platforms are where you might be creating video ads to promote your brand or product - Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and others all have preferred formats, timings and file sizes to contend with. That's why it's so useful that VidAir offers templates and settings specific to each platform.

This means that if you're creating a quick 30-second ad video to be posted on Instagram, you don't have to worry about remembering to crop it into a square, or to export it at the appropriate quality for the platform. All of this will happen automatically when you select an Instagram video. The same is true for Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and more.

With that sort of help, you'll quickly become used to bashing out social advertising more quickly than ever before, which in turn should help you to see greater returns on your investment in both time and financial terms.

Another part of the equation that makes VidAir so rewarding to use is that it has a massive library of superb templates that you can use to help you more quickly create your stellar content. You can browse them easily on the web, before selecting whichever one you think is right for your brand or goals.

That way, you can get a look and feel for your video set right from the start, with the perfect fonts and effects in place to set the mood, while you insert your clips wherever they're needed. It's like a shortcut, and you'll soon find templates that blow you away with their high-quality finishes and expertly-made timelines.

VidAir also lets you access over a million stock images and videos of superb quality from pixabay.com for use in your videos - that'll save you loads of time in research and downloading, especially since you can search for them directly in VidAir.

Templates will help you get started with a video quickly, but you'll still want to have loads of control over what goes in it, and how it looks. VidAir has a wide range of settings and features to let you customize your videos on the fly.

These include adding text to your video, or adding music to soundtrack it. You can even paste stickers from a large library, and apply effects if you want particular moments or scenes to really stand out. All of this can be easily previewed so that you can get a sense for the final product, using an output preview mode that's really quick and accurate.

This all comes together to make a workflow that's easy to control, and really simple to get to grips with, meaning it can be used by people with no experience of video editing, alongside those who are more used to working in the medium.

If that all sounds like something you'd like to try out, visit the VidAir website to see what you think. It's a great time to sign up, too - Wondershare has an amazing sale running. Right now you can save 70% on paid plans for VidAir. That means that a monthly pass is just $2.99 - that's an amazing price for such a sophisticated and useful tool.