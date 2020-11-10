DaVinci Resolve 17 automatically crops your Instagram videos

(Pocket-lint) - The incredibly popular and powerful video editor DaVinci Resolve has received a major new release with all manner of updates including the ability to automatically crop square videos.

This new feature of DaVinci Resolve 17 will no doubt please those content creators who like to cross-post content to Instagram, Facebook and elsewhere.

Now you'll be able to edit 16:9 HD or Ultra HD video content and automatically create Instagram-friendly versions of the videos. The software can now handle cropping automatically thanks to the DaVinci Neural Engine which is said to be able to identify faces in the video and adjust the framing so you don't have to.

DaVinci Resolve 17 also has a number of other enhancements, including brand new HDR grading tools, improved colour management systems, support for massive audio projects and much more besides.

Along with the update, Blackmagic has also revealed the DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor console. A compact keyboard that's designed to help speed up the video editing process with specific keys and dials you can use in the software. This editing console boasts Bluetooth wireless connectivity and is available for $295/£235.

Writing by Adrian Willings.