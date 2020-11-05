5 ways Kanbani will help you plan and manage your day

(Pocket-lint) - Keeping track of tasks and chores can be a pain for most of us in our daily lives, it's fair to say - whether that's on a personal level, or in terms of the professional sphere. Everyone has their own individual system to make sure they get through enough in a day.

However, those systems can often be a bit haphazard or can rely on outdated tech or easy-to-lose notes or lists. Why not try a free service that could collate all of your to-do lists and ongoing projects into one simple place? That's what Kanbani offers on its freeware platform. It's a task management system that you'll almost certainly find intuitive and useful. We've brought together a few ways in which it could help you organise your days.

The core of Kanbani's system comes from an older way of doing things - Kanban. This involves dividing your work up into lists, under different headings, and moving tasks between those lists depending on their status. At the very simplest level this could mean moving tasks from "To Do" to "In progress" when you start them, before deleting them or moving them to "Complete" when you're done.

This system is more powerful than you might think, though. You can have as many lists as you like, and can also set up different boards to host them, meaning that you can compartmentalize your aims as much as you need to. That could see you have a board of tasks to do around the house in your spare time, alongside a more in-depth set of aims to accomplish at work.

Kanbani doesn't just have to be a solo experience, though - not many jobs are doable completely on your own, so it makes sense that Kanbani makes it really easy to collaborate and invite people to check out boards or lists. If you don't want them to, you can be private easily, but simply sending a unique QR code can them see what needs doing, and edit the system.

This is perfect for teams working on projects together, or for managers seeking to take a look at what their direct reports are hoping to get up to on a given day. You might only use it to track long-term goals, or it could be a granular day-to-day list of tasks, depending on your attitude and approach, but either way, it's a trivial matter to share boards and work together.

As well as working together on Kanbani, its status as a web platform also means that you can work on it anywhere you have an internet connection, or indeed offline with syncing. You can download the app on Android if you prefer, or access Kanbani using a web browser, meaning that you don't have to worry about installing anything on whatever computer you're using. The web version helps with viewing big boards with extra functions like filters, printing, table of contents, and so on. Developers will love that it is also open-source, available on GitHub.

It's a super lean platform, too, and one that's entirely intuitive, which makes it perfect for quickly updating things during a coffee break or while on the move, without running into complex menus and confusing navigation. Kanbani works entirely offline if you want to keep tasks on your device only, or can go online if you need to collaborate with others or sync your devices together.

Many task-management apps and websites make themselves sound brilliant, but when you start using them they quickly reveal limits on what you can do without subscribing to a paid-for membership or upgrading your existing subscription.

That's not how Kanbani works, though - it's completely free to use, without tiers or subscriptions, and stays that way regardless of how much you use it or with how many other people. That means you can stop worrying about limits and concentrate on your work. Moreover, Kanbani boasts special features for comfortably working with lots of data, like mass card commands and quick text editing buttons.

Another key part of what makes Kanbani unique and useful is that it's a system you can use without ever registering for - so you don't have to worry about account security or passwords. Instead, you just keep access to the lists you've built and share that access to whoever needs it, all yourself.

This is a weight off your shoulders, and means that Kanbani doesn't have to store your data. It's just one of the reasons why Kanbani could help you on a daily basis. To find out more, check out the Kanbani app on Android, check out its XDA forum thread, see it on GitHub, or take a look on Huawei's App Gallery if you're using one of its phones.