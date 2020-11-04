(Pocket-lint) - Everyone knows that it can be a real struggle to make it through a working day, whether as a professional or while studying, without at some point losing your focus and forgetting what you're meant to be taking care of.

That's where productivity apps and techniques can come in - whether that means locking yourself away for a while without any distractions or using software to lighten the load. A great example is Kanbani, a superb task management platform that could be just the solution if you're looking to get more efficient. We've gathered some of the key reasons why you might want to give it a try.

The heart of the Kanbani experience comes down to what it's named after - Kanban, a development style that's all about keeping track of tasks and moving them between different statuses as you progress.

If you've seen a board of tasks on other popular task managers, this is where that inspiration comes from. You can set up multiple vertical slices, and then move tasks between them. For example, that could be as simple as columns for "To Do", "In Progress" and "Done", letting you see where each task rests. In fact, you can see an example of a board right here on Kanbani's website.

What makes Kanbani so powerful and nimble, though, is that this system can really quickly be expanded out to fit your workflow. If you sit on multiple teams, you can have multiple boards, each shared only with the team members who are relevant to it.

These boards can be completely different in structure, so if one's complicated, the other could still just be a to-do list in the barest form. In fact, plenty of people use Kanbani in myriad ways at work, but also have a few boards set up at home, for keeping track of chores, domestic admin, or shopping lists. Plus, you can switch from kanban-style lists to a calendar-style task organizer to have an instant overview of your work day or week.

When it comes to sharing your projects, though, Kanbani knows that security is a top concern for many people in their working lives. That's why its tools allow for loads of security buffers as desired. Firstly, there's no registration required, so no one has access to any data or saved information.

Furthermore, sharing is handled by QR codes, making it easy to give people access without requiring them to sign up, and without having to send links or anything more complex. You'll find that this can all be taken to even dizzier heights when activating features like one-tap encryption, JSON import/export protocols, and the ability to sync to your own private server.

Again, though, we think it's worth reiterating that point about registration - it might have passed you by! You can use Kanbani, in full, without any restrictions, without ever registering and without paying a single cent. It's completely free and open-source, which means you don't have to worry about mounting costs or hidden paywalls.

Once you get started with Kanbani, that's it - you're not on the hook to anyone, and there are no stored credentials to be tracked down with. If that sounds interesting, you can try the Kanbani app on Android, take a look at its XDA forum thread, do some more digging on GitHub, or even get it through Huawei's App Gallery.