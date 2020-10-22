What3words embedded into Here mapping for even better destination navigation

(Pocket-lint) - What3words and Here has announced a partnership that will bring the innovative navigation solution to one of the most widely-used systems for in-car mapping.

What3words is a clever solution that divides the globe into 3m squares, appointing each a unique combination of three words that point to that precise location. It can be more convenient than postcodes, because those might only point to one end of a street, not to mention being hard to remember.

What3words also gets around the problem of how to navigate to locations that are off the beaten track, avoiding the vagueness that you get from some addresses. Instead, you can plug in the three words and go directly to that location, which might be a parking spot for a dog walk which otherwise has no actual address.

Here's platform is pretty widespread, offering not only apps for smartphones, but widely used as the platform for car manufacturers - Hyundai, Kia, Ford, GM, and JLR, for example.

The fusion of the two will bring a new dimension to navigation, meaning that you can input those three words in your car and then navigate to that precise location. That will mean that people or businesses can share a location like ///scales.tips.ships, knowing that it points exactly to where you want to go.

"Automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers can now provide the what3words service to their customers through the Here Search API instead of having to integrate it themselves. This will allow drivers to navigate easily in dense, urban environments with non-standard addressing schemes or seamlessly get to any location, be it a local pub or a trailhead," says Jørgen Behrens, senior vice president and chief product officer at Here Technologies.

This will be an add-on, so manufacturers will have to opt to integrate the solution, but it opens the door for a lot more people to potentially use what3words for navigation in their cars.

Writing by Chris Hall.