(Pocket-lint) - Venmo has launched its first credit card. Appropriately called the Venmo Credit Card, it is a Visa card managed directly in the Venmo app.

The Venmo Credit Card is different from the Venmo Debit Card (Mastercard issued by Bancorp Bank), released in 2018. The Venmo Credit Card is a Visa card managed directly in the Venmo app. You can not only apply for it there but also view your spending, track rewards, make payments, and so on. It has a QR code on the front for others to scan when they want to send or request money. It also features an RFID chip for physical tap-to-pay transactions at checkout.

Venmo's Credit Card is available in one of five designs. But you can also use a virtual card to shop online - it will work even before your physical card.

Yes. Venmo offers cash-back rewards, which are based on your spending activity in your statement. For instance, Venmo will sort purchases by categories, like travel, utilities, groceries, etc, and then you can earn 3 per cent cash back on your “top spend” category, which is where you spend the most money. You can receive 2 per cent on your second-highest spend category, and 1 per cent on everything else you spend on during the billing period.

Cash rewards are transferred to your Venmo account at the end of every billing period. You can use it like your Venmo balance, whether that's to pay friends, shop online, or transfer money to your bank or debit card on your account.

There are no annual fees, but there are fees for late and returned payments as well as interest.

Interested users can apply through the Venmo app. You must be at least 18 years old, live in the US, and have a free Venmo account. Your Venmo account must also be in good standing with Venmo and should be at least 30 days old.

The Venmo Credit Card is now available for “select customers" in the US. It will receive a wider roll out to all users likely by end of 2020 or early 2021.

