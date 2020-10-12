How to download videos from the web for free

(Pocket-lint) - The online video revolution has been an absolutely seismic one - before the early days of YouTube finding solid video content online was a big challenge, let along being able to easily contribute some of your own.

Now, though, limitless numbers of videos are available through YouTube and a range of other sources at the tip of a hat - so much so that there's far more out there than any person could ever hope to watch, expanding hugely every minute. Yet, with this surge in content comes the risk of erasure. Whether it's a channel or video getting deleted, or being struck down for copyright infringement, or any other reason, videos disappear or become harder to find all the time.

With 4K Video Downloader, though, you'll be able to easily keep hold of any video content you're particularly fond of, offline.

This is the core attraction for 4K Video Downloader - although it doesn't just apply to YouTube! Whether its Vimeo, TikTok, SoundCloud, Flickr, Facebook, Instagram, DailyMotion, or more, you can easily download individual videos in super high quality just by having their URLs.

But it's far more powerful than that even. Using YouTube as an example, you can set the app to download entire playlists, or entire channels, meaning that creating a playlist of your favourites on YouTube, which you've probably already done, means you're already set up to download and back up a huge range of your most cherished videos for offline viewing. That way you can save and store them however you see fit, for rainy days or broken internet connections.

Videos aren't just as simple as their visual content though - for example, you might want or need to watch certain videos with subtitles whether because of other languages or for accessibility reasons. Thankfully, 4K Video Downloader makes it really easy to extract subtitles from videos for saving alongside them, making it similarly simple to watch them back on your own video player with captions. You can also set this process to apply to a playlist or channel, for further control.

The clue might be in the name of 4K Video Downloader, but it's worth spelling out - it completely supports ultra-HD resolution to make sure that your videos can be downloaded in crisp and stunning 4K, so that you can use them to playback on a 4K display in their full glory. Of course, if you want smaller files or don't care so much about quality, you can choose to download lower resolutions instead.

Plus it's not just 4K that's supported - if you want to save more niche videos including 3D content or files captured in 360 degrees, 4K Video Downloader won't let you down, as it's fully compatible with both. Plus, you can even use an in-app proxy system to get around geo-locked content, meaning you don't have to fuss around with your own VPN or anything else.

Once you realise how powerful 4K Video Downloader is, you're sure to see how it can help you build up an amazing personal library of video files, and back up your YouTube videos seamlessly. You can go to the 4K Video Downloader website to try out the app completely free, too.