10 best keyloggers for Android

(Pocket-lint) - Keyloggers are handy tools. They record all the keystrokes made on a user’s device and share the details with you. Essentially, you can figure out whatever the user is doing on their device.

We’ve collected 10 of the best Android keyloggers for you here. They come with a reliable stealth mode, so you can use them without worry. Further, the first few recommendations work without you having to root the user’s device.

Spyine is used in 190+ countries and has had over a million downloads to date. The app is seen as a trustworthy solution by online channels such as Mac World, Android Authority, and BuzzFeed.

This app can keylog all Android phones and tablets running OS 4.0 and up. You install it with the help of your phone or PC and then you can keylog remotely from your web browser. After you install the app, you get an option to hide it.

Spyine is arguably the best Android keylogger because it offers excellent features and is hassle-free to use:

Here’s what Spyine can do:

Web browser log: Any data the user enters into Google Chrome or any other web browser will be recorded.

Video apps: If the user is viewing videos on a supported app like YouTube, then Spyine can record their comments.

Notes: If the user is making notes on an app like Evernote, Google Keep, and Samsung Notes, you can view this information with Spyine. Login credentials: Finally, if the user ever types in their username and passwords for one or more accounts, then Spyine will be able to share this information with you.

The app automatically categorizes all keystrokes made on the user’s device before sharing the information with you.

When you’re keylogging someone’s phone, you can stay hidden if you wish. This is useful when you’re a parent with a rebellious child or if you think your partner is seeing someone else behind your back.

How does the stealth feature work? Once you download and install the app on the user’s Android smartphone or tablet, you are given the option to hide it. If you choose to hide it, the app icon disappears from the phone.

The app begins to run invisibly in the background. There is no visible process or app icon – only you can bring it back up by entering a special code. It doesn’t drain the user’s battery either, like some other apps. Finally, the app is incredibly small (<2MB).

Because of all these factors, the app can’t be detected at all!

The Spyine keylogger comes with advantages few other apps can match:

a. It’s as simple as it gets

You install the app from your web browser and control it from there. You can access data remotely without having to interact with the target device, regardless of its location. You receive updates at periodic intervals, and you can even uninstall the app remotely.

b. You won’t need to root

Many hidden keyloggers require you to root the target device before you can install them. Fortunately, Spyine isn’t one of them. It works on stock Android operating systems. You don’t have to worry about problems like data loss or malware.

c. You won’t have to pay much

The app will keylog a single device with the Premium plan for a month and costs only about as much as a movie ticket. If you’re looking to track multiple devices, you can choose the Family plan instead and qualify for a group discount.

d. The app is trustworthy

Spyine is a tried-and-tested solution that’s used actively from people around the world. Further, the app doesn’t store your personal information or share it with other users. You can use this app without worrying about your privacy.

e. It does more than keylog

Finally, Spyine is a full-fledged tracking solution. It will allow you to keep tabs on important phone activities like phone calls, location visits, contacts, installed apps, and much more. You get a dozen-plus unique feature in total.

Spyine comes with a free live demo. You can try out the app first before downloading to see if you like the various features.

Minspy is a well-known parental control solution. Parents use it to keep track of small kids when they use their tablets and smartphones and older ones when they’re out and about. It comes with an effective keylogger that will record all keystrokes made too.

The app is hassle-free to install. You sign up for an account on the website and they send you installation instructions. If you are worried your child will delete the app, then you can hide it. A child can’t figure out how to disable it.

Spyier is a phone tracking solution with an excellent stealth mode. The app doesn’t affect the normal operation of the phone in any way after you install it. It also works without root, so you won’t have to tinker with the target user’s device much.

With Spyier, you can keylog the user’s data from your web browser. The app can track phone calls, emails, and social media, among other activities. This app has a user-friendly interface. Further, you don’t need any technical skills to install it.

Spyic has been around for a long time and is one of the most popular phone tracking solutions around. It has an integrated keylogger that can potentially record the user’s login credentials for a range of accounts.

You can access this app from a web-based control panel, which is easy to access and use. The app is capable of tracking multiple apps like Facebook, Viber, and Snapchat. As a bonus feature, any messages that are deleted can be retrieved.

ClickFree is a favorite with people who want to catch their maybe-cheating partners red-handed. This app has a reliable stealth feature. You just need to install a software utility on the target phone and then it will send data to you without the user knowing.

The app offers a great overview of everything the user is doing on their device. Besides keylogging their keystrokes, the app will also track their location. You will be able to see all the places they visit and get detailed addresses and time stamp information.

TeenSafe is made for parents with teenagers. Teenagers tend to get into trouble and are also rebellious besides. TeenSafe allows you to keylog your teen’s phone activities. You can read their messages and make sure they’re not being bullied or targeted in other ways.

This app also offers other useful features like a geofence. It will let you set up a watched zone around a particular location. When the phone enters this zone or leaves it, you will receive a notification. It can be an incredibly useful tool.

Neatspy is a powerful tracking solution. It works with the latest Android phones or tablets. You can set it up without root and then hide the app. It can track the user’s keystrokes without them knowing. The stealth feature is reliable and effective.

With Neatspy, you may be able to figure out the user’s login credentials for one or more accounts. Further, the app can log text messages and social media messages. You can keep track of their conversations remotely from your web browser.

GuestSpy is a simple, no-frills Android keylogger. The app can log keystrokes and record other useful information – like calls, social media, and more. You can hide the app after the installation. It’s been around for a while and works effectively.

The biggest advantage of this app is it’s free to use. However, the app has a bit of a dated user interface. Also, it doesn’t come with any installation instructions nor is troubleshooting assistance provided. The app also misses some key features.

SpyToMobile was made for employers. It’s advertised as an employee tracking solution. It comes with a powerful keylogger. The app also has a nifty live tracking solution – you can follow your employees' phones in real-time.

A drawback of this app is that it doesn’t offer some favorite features – like the ability to keylog social media apps. Also, it doesn’t have a reliable stealth feature. This makes the app suitable for only some use cases.

XNSPY is an advanced spy app with an excellent reputation. The app works without root and is well-hidden. Further, it sends data to your web browser. As long as the user’s device is connected to the internet, you will be able to keylog it.

While this app is incredibly effective, you will need to root the user’s device if you want to access some advanced tracking features. Further, be prepared to pay about $99 to use this app for a year. It’s a bit of a hassle, but it’s a worthwhile solution.