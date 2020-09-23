(Pocket-lint) - Pinterest is launching a Story feature in beta. Called Story Pins, it allows people to post a string of photos and videos with text, music, or voiceovers.

"Story Pins is an all-new type of Pin and publishing option that gives creators a way to tell dynamic and visual stories," Pinterest explained in a blog post published on 23 September 2020. "We’re making it easier for creators who are eager to share their talent, passions, and creativity to flow back directly into Pinterest without the need for a website. For Pinners, this means the ideas within a Pin will be more engaging and actionable."

At launch, only select creators in the US can make Story Pins.

Creators with early access include:

You can see a few examples of Story Pins here.

Pinners in the US will start seeing Story Pins on iOS, Android, and web from 23 September. You'll notice they can be saved to boards for later, just like Pins. They’ll also be distributed across the home feed, search results, and places like the Today tab. That means they aren’t ephemeral and won’t disappear after 24 hours.

Pinterest said it will continue rolling out access and improvements over the coming months to international creators.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.