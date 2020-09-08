(Pocket-lint) - Waze has long been the driver's choice as an app-based snatnav solution. It's available on Android and iOS, it's free and it works with systems like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so it's easy to get into your car.

But there's been a hole in its functions up until now. Waze will now let you plan a route using the Live Map on its website and send that from your desktop to the app on your phone. That means you can view the route on the big screen, confirm the exact location and see real-time traffic information, rather than just diving into the directions that you phone is suggesting.

Here's how to do it:

Make sure you're running the latest version of Waze, so hit those app stores and look for updates. Ensure that you're signed into the app on your phone. Sign into the same account in the Waze Live Map. When you click the "log in" button in the top right corner, a pop-up will offer username and password boxes, or you can scan the QR code with your phone, which is much faster. Plan your route in the desktop app as normal. Once you've set the origin, destination and when you want to travel (now or to arrive at a particular time), press "save to app". When you open Waze on your phone, the route will be pre-planned and ready to use. If you have planned a route to arrive at a certain time, you'll get a reminder when you need to leave, based on live traffic information.

Overall, it's a simple process and an easy feature to use that connects-up the great big screen website planning and the actual driving with the app.

Writing by Chris Hall.