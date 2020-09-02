(Pocket-lint) - Walmart is taking on Amazon Prime, by launching its own delivery subscription service. Here's what you need to know.

Walmart+ (Walmart Plus) is a subscription service. If you live in the US and subscribe to it, Walmart said you can get unlimited free deliveries from Walmart stores on orders over $35. According to Walmart, more than 160,000 items are included - even fresh groceries and household essentials. Deliveries can be “as fast as same-day", but that also depends on your location and what you purchased.

Keep in mind Walmart.com has long offered some customers free two-day delivery (for orders over $35) across thousands of items.

Walmart+ costs $12.95 a month, or $98 a year. In comparison, Amazon Prime costs subscribers $119 for a year.

Besides free deliveries on orders over $35 in the US, subscribers also get fuel discounts at partner gas stations. Walmart said you can save up to five cents on the gallon if you use Walmart’s Scan & Go mobile app, which lets you scan items as you shop and pay through your phone.

Walmart said it plans to add new perks to Walmart+ in the coming months.

Walmart+ is new, so it's not yet as robust as Prime. Amazon’s subscription service is a bit more expensive but offers range of perks, including access to the company’s Amazon Prime Video streaming service, as well as Twitch Prime, Prime Music, free photo storage, and Prime Now.

Also, Prime does not have a minimum purchase amount for free delivery.

Walmart+ is launching in the US on 15 September 2020.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.