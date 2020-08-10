Digital tailor service gives you a personalised suit fitted by an app

(Pocket-lint) - Menswear brand Aristocracy London has teamed up with Sizer, a body measuring app, to give its customers a digital tailor experience.

The Sizer app uses the front camera of your smartphone to scan your body and provide you with measurements in under two minutes. You need to make sure the room you are in is well lit and you'll need to be in tight-fitting clothes, or underwear, with no shoes. Those with long hair will also need to tie it back.

You'll then need to place your phone against something - such as a vase - and stand two metres away. The Sizer app will ask you to follow a few poses to allow it to capture your exact measurements, which are emailed to the address you provide through the app.

Aristocracy has embedded its own size recommendation within the Sizer app and the app is fully integrated with the Aristocracy London online boutique. After you receive your measurements, you will be directed to the brand's site to shop for suits, selected according to your recommended suit size.

You won't be getting a completely made-to-measure suit but the Aristocracy and Sizer collaboration enables you to buy a personalised suit that fits without leaving the house and each suit incorporates elements of bespoke tailoring, such as the options of full or half-canvas interlining, premium pocket squares and functional pockets to carry essentials.

The Atristocracy digital fitting service is available now as part of the Sizer app, which can be downloaded for iPhone from the App Store and Android devices from Google Play. You can also watch the YouTube tutorial - embedded below - to see exactly what you can expect.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.