How to start a fundraiser on Instagram

Instagram is launching a new feature that will allow select users to start personal fundraisers on the platform. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Facebook-owned Instagram said it's rolling out a new way to raise money on Instagram for "a personal cause, like yourself, your small business, a friend, or a cause that’s important to you". Keep in mind Facebook already offers a similar ability to raise money for personal causes on Facebook.

Now, the company is launching a personal fundraising feature for the Instagram mobile app for Android. Instagram users oft the iPhone app are due to get the new feature as well. It's a limited rollout, or test, at first, too.

You must use the Instagram Android app (iPhone to follow) and be at least 18 years old to create a personal fundraiser on Instagram.

To create a personal fundraiser on Instagram, edit your profile, then tap “add fundraiser,” and select “raise money'. You’ll need to categorise the fundraiser, add other information and a photo, and provide payment details through Stripe. When you’re finished, tap Send to submit your fundraiser for review.

All fundraisers will be submitted to Instagram to review before going live. For more information about the rules of personal fundraising, go here.

Once approved, you can start raising money. Each fundraiser lasts 30 days but can be extended as many times as you want.

When people donate to your fundraiser, they can keep their information hidden, though you will see their username, name, and donation. After the fundraiser ends, the funds go to your pre-designated bank account. To learn more about receiving payments from a personal fundraiser, go here.

You can learn more about available fundraiser categories here. There's also a list of eligible causes here.

Initially, Instagram will allow people in the US, UK, and Ireland to raise money for their own personal causes. It's starting with a small test in those countries. But, eventually, the feature will most likely have a broader release. Instagram said that if you live in a country where you can donate to a fundraiser through the Instagram mobile app, then you are also eligible to donate to a personal fundraiser.

Check out Instagram's announcement blog post.