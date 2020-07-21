YouTubers, TikTokkers, podcasters, verified Twitter users, Twitch streamers, and other content creators have one thing in common: many of them use Patreon to supplement their income. In this guide, we explain how Patreon works and why you should use it to support your favourite internet celebrity.

What is Patreon?

Patreon is basically a crowdfunding site for content creators. But it describes itself as a "membership platform that makes it easy for creators to get paid".

Online personalities as well as traditional creators such as musicians and writers have been flocking Patreon as a quick and easy way to let their fans, or patrons, pay them. Patrons are essentially Patreon subscribers, as they send a set amount every month to their favourite creators through Patreon. Creators can offer their patrons different tiers of access for different monthly prices, too, again all through the Patreon platform.

We've all heard about the starving artist whose paintings, sheets of music, and sculptures have gone for millions only after they've died. That's a thing of the past. The web has given many creators not only a platform to share their work, but also a way to crowdfund revenue. For example, they can charge $5 a month through Patreon, and if you pay, you'll become a patron and will get early access to their content and works.

Patreon was co-founded in 2013 by Sam Yam and Jack Cont. It's based in San Francisco and has about 8 million active users.

How does Patreon work?

You can access Patreon on the web or from its mobile apps.

Creators

Are you an online content creator or an artist looking for supplemental income? Patreon can help you generate revenue for some of your creations, whether it's a podcast, video, song, webcomic, or whatever. Your fans, or patrons, can pay as little as a few dollars/pounds per month or per post for access to your work. You will get paid every month, or every time you release something new. You can even manage rewards for each tier, especially if there are higher rewards that involve meeting patrons or custom work.

The number of people currently supporting you is always visible on your page to other patrons of the Patreon platform. Also, the primary way that you communicate with your supporters is via the feed on their page. You can post text, images, videos, and polls. Patreon also lets you block off certain posts to specific tiers. For instance, you can make it so that only new posts are shown to those contributing at least $1.

Patreon has custom RSS feed support, too, plus integration with Discord.

Patrons

You likely heard your favorite internet celebrity recently mention Patreon. Well, Patreon is a way for you to pay them for the content they create.cThrough Patreon, you can now pay creators (also called Patreon members) per month or per post. For example, you could pay $5 a month through Patreon to get special access to a YouTuber's videos, which are private to everyone else, or you could give them $1 for every new video they post. Either way, if you become a Patreon patron and choose to support a creator, then Patreon said you're a "bonafide, real-life patron of the arts".

Think of it this way: In exchange for supporting creators, you can receive certain perks, access to exclusive uploads or new work, ad-free content, and more.

How much does Patreon cost for patrons?

Patreon creators typically display monetary goals on their page and may offer multiple tiers for patrons to join, with each tier corresponding to a specific monetary amount.

These tiers can range. The most common is subscription billing, typically paying anywhere from $1 to $100 a month. The more a patron contributes, the more perks they may receive. Some of the highest tier rewards usually include the ability to directly communicate with the creator, though those tiers may have a maximum number of "slots" that can be filled.

There are currently four payment models that a creator may offer, according to Patreon. Their exact descriptions are below. Each model may unlock different content for different creators.

Subscription billing: With subscription billing, patrons pay when they join a creator's membership and renew monthly on that same date on UTC.

With subscription billing, patrons pay when they join a creator's membership and renew monthly on that same date on UTC. Monthly charge upfront billing: With charge upfront, billing patrons pay upfront to join the creator's page, granting access to the creator's backlog of content on Patreon. After the first payment, patrons pay on the first of each month on PT for the month of access again.

With charge upfront, billing patrons pay upfront to join the creator's page, granting access to the creator's backlog of content on Patreon. After the first payment, patrons pay on the first of each month on PT for the month of access again. Monthly (non-charge upfront) billing: With monthly (non-charge upfront), there's no payment needed to join and unlock membership access. Patrons pay on the first of each month on PT for any access they had the previous month.

With monthly (non-charge upfront), there's no payment needed to join and unlock membership access. Patrons pay on the first of each month on PT for any access they had the previous month. Per creation billing: With the per creation billing model, patrons pay their pledged amount per paid post the creator makes after they sign up. Patrons can set a monthly maximum number of posts they'll pay for, but they'll get access to any paid post made beyond their maximum. Patrons pay on the first of each month on PT for paid posts published the previous month.

Patreon

How much does Patreon cost for creators

Fees

There are four different fees on Patreon. You can read Patreon's FAQ page to see the full description for each fee, but they are summarised below:

Platform fee: Percentage of processed membership payments

Percentage of processed membership payments Payment processing fees: Cost of moving funds from your patrons to your creator balance

Cost of moving funds from your patrons to your creator balance Payout fees: Charge for moving funds from your creator balance to your bank, PayPal, or Payoneer account

Charge for moving funds from your creator balance to your bank, PayPal, or Payoneer account Conversion fees: Patrons have the option to pay in the currency they prefer

Creator plans

Patreon now has three creator plans: Lite, Pro, and Premium. Not every creator who joins Patreon wants or is ready for its full suite of features. But if you become interested in Patreon's other tools and product features, like multiple membership tiers, special offers, and detailed patron analytics, you can always upgrade. Go to Patreon Creator Plans to learn more about pricing for each plan.

How to become a Patreon creator

First, to see if Patreon is right for you and whether you should ask others for support, check to see if one of these fields apply to you:

Podcasters

Video Creators

Musicians

Visual Artists

Communities

Writers and Journalists

Gaming Creators

Nonprofits

Tutorials and Education

Creators-of-all-kinds

Next, actually sign up for Patreon! It's free.

Go to Patreon's sign up page. Add your information or sign up through a third party like Facebook. Set your creator details, like the name of your page and what you are creating. Follow the on-screen steps to complete your Patreon creator account.

How to become a Patreon patron

Go here to learn more about supporting creators.

If you want to support a creator, visit their Patreon page and select one of their tiers. The tier you choose will unlock certain benefits offered only in that tier. The tier price is the minimum payment option to unlock that tier. If your creator doesn't have tiers, simply click the Become a Patron button on their page.

First-time patrons will need to add their payment method and confirm their details to become an official patron of a Patreon creator. On the confirmation page, you can review your payment details, set the amount or monthly limit, and confirm.

Patreon examples

Still confused about how or why you'd use Patreon? Here is a simple example: Molly Burke (below) is a YouTuber who is blind. She creates videos to educate others and to bring awareness. She sometimes offers exclusive access to her personal life if you support her through Patreon. For instance, in 2020, she started dating someone new and introduced him first to patrons. Non-paying YouTube viewers must wait to meet her new beau.

Want to know more?

Check out Patreon's support hub to learn more about Patreon memberships, taxes, fees, FAQ tiers, etc.