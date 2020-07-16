Online-only bank Monzo has added a premium subscription account option again. Called Monzo Plus, it costs £5 per month and comes with a number of additional benefits on top of the usual free account.

WIth a Plus account, you can add all of your other non-Monzo bank accounts and credit cards to control your finances from the same place. You also get a new, holographic debit card with the details on the rear rather than the front, as with conventional cards.

You can create custom categories to see payment details in the same place. And you can even divide single payments into multiple categories, such as splitting supermarket purchases into "food" and "drink".

Virtual cards cam be created for online payments, to keep them separate to your usual Monzo card details. While other incentives include 1 per cent interest (variable) on your account balance and in regular Pots (up to £2,000).

There are exclusive offers on different purchases. And, you even get a free to use credit tracker to see your current credit score.

It's not the first time that Monzo has trialled a paid subscription scheme. Its previous Plus plan was scrapped in 2019, with this new version a "complete overhaul" and seemingly better value for money.