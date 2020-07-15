Several high-profile Twitter accounts have been hacked as part of what appears to be a widespread malicious campaign.

The first account noticed to have been affected belongs to Elon Musk. It was seemingly compromised by a hacker attempting to promote a bitcoin scam. The hacker or group behind the activity posted a tweet on Musk's account. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates seemed to be impacted by the same scammer, who tweeted a similar post with the same bitcoin wallet address.

Both accounts shared other scam tweets, though they were quickly deleted.

Many Twitter users also spotted Apple, Square Cash, and Uber's accounts tweeting similar messages. The tweets, which clearly guide people to a hacker's crypto wallet, first started going out around 4pm ET and said something like: “I‘m feeling generous because of COVID-19. I’ll double any BTC payment sent to my BTC address for the next hour. Good luck, and stay safe out there!”

Some tweets also mentioned a fake giveaway, along with the hacker's bitcoin address: “Feeling grateful doubling all payments sent to my BTC address! You send $1,000, I send back $2,000! Only doing this for the next 30 minutes,” it read before also getting deleted.

We've contacted Twitter for a comment and will report back if we learn about other compromised high-profile Twitter accounts.

1/3 Twitter

The gallery above contains screenshots of some of the bitcoin scam tweets.

Update: Along with the CEO of Tesla and the CEO of Apple and others, it appears Barack Obama, former US president, Joe Biden, former US Vice President, Jeff Bezos, Amazon's CEO, and Kanye West, an entertainer, have all been swept up in this campaign, as their accounts have tweeted the same scam.