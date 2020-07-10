Best TikTok alternatives 2020: Five video-sharing apps to try

TikTok isn't for everyone. Some people have security concerns about the app, while others just don't like it and never will. And that's OK. But if you are interested in creating and sharing videos with others, especially short-form clips with filters and music and other effects applied, you really can't beat TikTok. There are a few attempting to offer a similar experience, however. Here are a few TikTok alternatives gaining steam in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Maybe one will be exactly what you want.

Our pick of the top TikTok alternatives

Dubsmash

Web: dubsmash.com | iOS: ‎Dubsmash | Android: Dubsmash

Mobile Motion's Dubsmash has been around for over five years now, with over a hundred million downloads users worldwide. It lets you watch and create short 10-second videos. You can combine or “smash” clips you create with pre-recorded sounds known as dub - pull faces, invent new dances, lip-sync lines from movies, whatever you want to do. You can even do custom dub recordings. Or, you can just explore different sections and feeds to find videos you like to watch.

Byte

Web: byte.com | iOS: ‎Byte | Android: Byte

Byte comes directly from the creator of Vine. Like Vine, it lets you edit and share looping videos. You can edit footage you've recorded off the app, or you can use the app's built-in camera to shoot six-second videos, all of which can then be uploaded to your page. "Nostalgia is our starting point, but where we go next is up to you," the app's description reads in the Apple App Store. Byte also presents users with a feed of content from people they follow, in addition to a page to find new content.

Triller

Web: triller.co | iOS: ‎Triller | Android: Triller

Triller is a simple app that allows you - whether you're a famous artist or just the average joe - to create and share music videos. You can also use Triller for dancing, lip-syncing, and comedy - just like you can with TikTok. It offers over 100 filters and editing tools. In fact, Triller uses an AI editing technology that helps you to instantly make multiple videos against a track at different lengths. As of 2019, Triller reportedly had about 26 million users and 120 million downloads.

Funimate

Web: funimate.com | iOS: ‎Funimate | Android: Funimate

Funimate allows you to create and edit looping videos. Technically, it's pitched as a way for young people to edit and share music videos. Chock full of real-time, advanced effects, filters, and transitions, you can use Funimate to draw on recordings, add lyrics, neon lights, as well as cut, trim, and merge many clips. You can also use emoji, stickers, create your own effects, and participate in daily challenges. Funimate says it's hit No. 1 on the App Store in more than 100 countries.

Chingari

Web: chingari.io | iOS: ‎Chingari | Android: Chingari

Chingari is an Indian alternative to TikTok, with most of the videos about music and dancing. It feels a little slow and clunky. But it's reportedly adding 300,000usersevery hour and gets over 2.2 million video views per hour. It has a tile-interface, complete with a separate game zone where you can play quizzes to win prize money. In terms of video creation, it has several filters and lets you add background music to videos. You can also set a timer and change the speed.