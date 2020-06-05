Dropbox has quietly introduced a password manager in the form of a new mobile app, but you can't use it just yet.

Called Dropbox Passwords, the app is only available in a private beta for Android users. You can download it from the Google Play Store, though you need an invite to use it. It's fairly simple at this stage. It can create passwords, store and sync them across devices, and auto-fill credential fields. AndroidPolice first spotted Dropbox Passwords and noted it signs in to apps and sites with "one click".

Dropbox Passwords also offers “zero-knowledge encryption", so only you will have access to your data stored in the app. In other words, it shares a lot of the same features and protocols as Dashlane, LastPass, 1Password, and other password managers. There’s no word on if it can import passwords or if it supports two-factor authentication. But the app’s listing indicates it is in “development” and may have bugs.

We've contacted Dropbox for a comment on why it's entering the password manager market so late in the game, but given it is a widely known cloud storage service, it's not hard to imagine Dropbox Password quickly becoming popular, especially among Dropbox users.