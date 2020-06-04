Facebook launched a "photo transfer tool" last year designed to let you easily transfer images and videos from your profile on the social network to Google Photos and other storage services. It first trialed the feature in specific regions like Ireland, but now, it is available around the globe.

At launch, Facebook's photo transfer tool allows you to transfer your personal media stored on Facebook to Google Photos. Previously, it was far more laborious to do this, as you had to by hand. In a blog post, Steve Satterfield, Facebook's director of privacy and public policy, said the tool is rooted in the principle that "if you share data with one service, you should be able to move it to another".

While logged into your Facebook account on the web, click on the down arrow in the menu bar and select “Settings and Privacy.” Then, select Settings and go to the tab that says “Your Facebook Information.” From there, click "View" next to “Transfer a copy of your Photos or Videos.”

You will be asked to sign in to your account and choose a destination for your photos and videos. Right now, the only option is Google Photos. You can also select photos or videos to transfer over. Make your pick, click next, and sign in to your Google Photos account. You will have to give Facebook permission to add to your Google Photos library. Finally, confirm your transfer. That's it.

You can also stop your transfer and view activity from the photo transfer tool.

Google Photos is simply the first storage service that Facebook is linking to - there are plans to expand it to account for others who are part of the "Data Transfer Program". This initiative was established in 2018 between Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter.

