Zoom's explosion into the mainstream has been an interesting one to watch, but it's also been accompanied by near-constant rumours and warnings about the relative security of its video-calling platform.

Many of these have relied on people not securing their invitations, or putting passwords on meetings, but Zoom is clearly aware that cybersecurity is nonetheless a key concern among its user base, whether they're using Zoom for personal meetings or professionally.

According to a report from Reuters, Zoom is therefore looking to bulk up the encryption that it applies to meetings, citing a security consultant working with Zoom on the changes.

The beefed-up security is apparently planned for Zoom's paying subscribers and and institutional users (such as schools and universities), and is not expected to be applied to consumers using Zoom's free service.

As Reuters writes, this sort of upgrade can cut both ways - on the one hand, it offers more security and peace-of-mind for those using Zoom's calls for their meetings and catch-ups. However, some commentators warn that the more encryption Zoom uses, the more its platform could be used by criminals and fraudsters seeking to avoid detection.

It will remain to be seen whether this comes to pass, and indeed how Zoom itself translates the messaging about what it's changing, but the fact that it's looking to improve both its security and the reputation thereof is no surprise.