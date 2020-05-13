What are Facebook Avatars and how do they work?

Facebook is once again copying Snapchat, by offering customisable avatars.

Snapchat bought Bitmoji in 2016 for $100 million and has since offered its users the ability to create and send virtual lookalike characters. Now, Facebook is offering its users the same thing: Customisable avatars. The social network is rolling them out in the US after first launching them internationally last year. Here's everything you need to know about Facebook Avatars.

They're like Bitmoji characters

Create your own virtual lookalike

Facebook said it wanted to give users a better way to express themselves, so it's introducing Facebook Avatars. Here's how they're described:

"Avatars enable you to share a range of emotions and expressions via a digital persona that’s uniquely representative of you, so we’re excited to bring this new form of self-expression to more people around the world. With so many emotions and expressions to choose from, avatars let you to react and engage more authentically with family and friends across the app."

Available in Facebook app

Also available in Messenger app

Facebook Avatars can be used in Facebook comments and stories, and eventually, text posts with backgrounds. They can also be used in Messenger conversations, and they can be displayed on your Facebook gaming profile.

Go to Facebook or Messenger comment composer

Tap smiley button, then sticker tab, and "Create Your Avatar”

You can start making your own Facebook Avatar by heading to the comment composer in the Facebook app or Messenger app. From there, tap the smiley button, then go to the sticker tab, and choose “create your avatar". It's that easy!

You'll notice a range of options, including for hairstyles, complexions, and outfits.

Check out Facebook's announcement post here.