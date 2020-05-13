So, you own an Echo Show and can't figure out how to use the thing to watch YouTube videos. First, let's make sure you can even do that.

Amazon's Echo Show lineup now includes three speakers with touchscreen displays: the 10-inch Echo Show, the 5.5-inch Echo Show 5, and the 8-inch model. Each one of these Echo Show devices can load content from your favourite YouTube channel. You can use it to watch Brad Leone's It's Alive cooking show on YouTube, for instance, or perhaps you want to live stream a concert.

While there's no official YouTube app, skill, or support from Google, there's an easy workaround that will allow you to watch any YouTube video or live stream on Echo Show devices. Just make sure your device is plugged in, set up, and on. Then, simply ask Alexa to "open YouTube".

"Alexa, open YouTube."

If it's your first time asking, Alexa will ask you to pick a default browser. Your options include Amazon's Silk or Mozilla's Firefox. Tap a browser to select one (you won't have to do this again for future requests to open YouTube). Note that, if you prefer Firefox over Silk, you can also use YouTube TV, as Firefox is one of the few browsers outside of Chrome that supports YouTube TV.

Alexa will then open up YouTube directly in the browser you selected. You can sign in to your YouTube account or not - it's up to you.

From that point on, to use YouTube on Echo Show, ask Alexa to open YouTube, and the webpage will open. Touch the Echo Show's touchscreen with your finger to sign in or search and navigate YouTube like you would on a tablet. You can ask things like, "Alexa, play SNL on YouTube", but Alexa will do a search and show a results page from YouTube, which you can tap to play a video.

If you have an older Echo Show, update it to the latest software.

On your device, swipe down from the top of the screen. Tap Settings. Go to Device Options. Update the software through Check for Software Updates.

Your Echo Show will then update. This should allow you to use YouTube.

Check out our top Echo Show tips and tricks.