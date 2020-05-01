Zoom keyboard shortcuts: Essential key combos you need to know

While it's been extremely successful over recent weeks and months, Zoom isn't very user friendly.

There have been a lot of conversations in our household (and with contacts) about how to do pretty much everything in Zoomland. And it's no surprise; this is a business-orientated tool that's been thrust into the limelight and repurposed for pub quizzes and random wine-orientated catchups everywhere.

Keyboard shortcuts can take a bit of the pain out of using Zoom, since you often do things repeatedly - like muting and unmuting your microphone. To that end, we've selected only the most useful shortcuts here, ordered by operating system for ease.

You can re-assign shortcuts in your Zoom desktop client for PC or Mac. Click your profile picture, then Settings, then Keyboard Shortcuts.

Space - Push to talk (temporarily unmute yourself while you're talking)

Alt+V: Start/Stop Video

Alt+A: Mute/unmute audio

Alt+M: Mute/unmute audio for everyone except host (for the host only)

Alt+F: Enter or exit fullscreen

Alt+H: Display/hide In-Meeting Chat panel

Alt+U:Display/hide Participants panel

PageUp/PageDown: Scroll between Gallery View pages on screen

Alt+F1: Switch to active speaker view in video meeting

Alt+F2: Switch to gallery video view in video meeting

Alt+Y: Raise/lower hand

Alt+Shift+T: Screenshot

Switch to Portrait/Landscape View: Alt+L

Space - Push to talk (temporarily unmute yourself while you're talking)

Command(⌘)+Shift+A: Mute/unmute audio

Command(⌘)+Shift+V: Start/stop video

Command(⌘)+Shift+N: Switch camera

Command(⌘)+Shift+F: Enter or exit fullscreen

Command(⌘)+Control+M: Mute audio for everyone except host (for the host only)

Command(⌘)+Control+U: Unmute audio for everyone except host (for the host only)

Command(⌘)+Shift+W: Switch to active speaker view

Command(⌘)+Shift+W: Switch to Gallery View

Control+P: View previous screen in Gallery View

Control+N: View next screen in Gallery View

Command(⌘)+Shift+H: Show/hide In-Meeting Chat Panel

Command(⌘)+U: Display/hide Participants panel

Option+Y: Raise hand/lower hand

The range of shortcuts for iPadOS is a little more limited and, unfortunately, there's no push to talk with the space bar.

Command + Shift + A: Mute/unmute my audio

Command + Shift + V: Start/stop my video

Command + Shift + H: Display/hide chat

Command + Shift + M: Minimize meeting

Command + U: Display/hide manage participants

Command + W: Close the front window