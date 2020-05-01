Zoom keyboard shortcuts: Essential key combos you need to know

While it's been extremely successful over recent weeks and months, Zoom isn't very user friendly.
There have been a lot of conversations in our household (and with contacts) about how to do pretty much everything in Zoomland. And it's no surprise; this is a business-orientated tool that's been thrust into the limelight and repurposed for pub quizzes and random wine-orientated catchups everywhere.
Keyboard shortcuts can take a bit of the pain out of using Zoom, since you often do things repeatedly - like muting and unmuting your microphone. To that end, we've selected only the most useful shortcuts here, ordered by operating system for ease.
You can re-assign shortcuts in your Zoom desktop client for PC or Mac. Click your profile picture, then Settings, then Keyboard Shortcuts.
The best Zoom keyboard shortcuts for Windows
Space - Push to talk (temporarily unmute yourself while you're talking)
Alt+V: Start/Stop Video
Alt+A: Mute/unmute audio
Alt+M: Mute/unmute audio for everyone except host (for the host only)
Alt+F: Enter or exit fullscreen
Alt+H: Display/hide In-Meeting Chat panel
Alt+U:Display/hide Participants panel
PageUp/PageDown: Scroll between Gallery View pages on screen
Alt+F1: Switch to active speaker view in video meeting
Alt+F2: Switch to gallery video view in video meeting
Alt+Y: Raise/lower hand
Alt+Shift+T: Screenshot
Switch to Portrait/Landscape View: Alt+L
The best Zoom keyboard shortcuts for macOS
Space - Push to talk (temporarily unmute yourself while you're talking)
Command(⌘)+Shift+A: Mute/unmute audio
Command(⌘)+Shift+V: Start/stop video
Command(⌘)+Shift+N: Switch camera
Command(⌘)+Shift+F: Enter or exit fullscreen
Command(⌘)+Control+M: Mute audio for everyone except host (for the host only)
Command(⌘)+Control+U: Unmute audio for everyone except host (for the host only)
Command(⌘)+Shift+W: Switch to active speaker view
Command(⌘)+Shift+W: Switch to Gallery View
Control+P: View previous screen in Gallery View
Control+N: View next screen in Gallery View
Command(⌘)+Shift+H: Show/hide In-Meeting Chat Panel
Command(⌘)+U: Display/hide Participants panel
Option+Y: Raise hand/lower hand
The best Zoom keyboard shortcuts for iPadOS
The range of shortcuts for iPadOS is a little more limited and, unfortunately, there's no push to talk with the space bar.
Command + Shift + A: Mute/unmute my audio
Command + Shift + V: Start/stop my video
Command + Shift + H: Display/hide chat
Command + Shift + M: Minimize meeting
Command + U: Display/hide manage participants
Command + W: Close the front window