These memes do not exist and are made by AI

Everyone loves a good meme and now a new class of meme is being created by artificial intelligence.

Remember the sites where images of people and cats who didn't really exist were being randomly generated by AI? Well, now that same logic is being applied to memes too.

ImgFlip, a site that's already known for helping people create memes has gone a step further by letting artificial intelligence create them too. This meme does not exist is the result and the images generated by the system are, well, something special.

Unlike the other AI-powered sites where images are randomly generated when you load the site, refresh or click a button, this one requires a bit more interaction.

The process is simple enough though, click on your favourite meme and then the AI adds the text. If you're not happy with the results you can just click to refresh and get another one.

ImgFlip notes:

"These captions are generated by a deep artificial neural network. Nothing about the text generation is hardcoded, except that the maximum text length is limited for sanity. The model uses character-level prediction, so you can specify prefix text of one or more characters to influence the text generated. Using someone's name or other short text as a prefix works best."

As you'd expect, a lot of the generated memes are pure nonsense, but then most memes are anyway aren't they? Plus it's a good way for meme lovers to wile away the hours as we all self-isolate.

The best ones created by the AI are being saved and voted on by the public, so if you aren't happy with yours you can always see what other people are generating.