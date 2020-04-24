Zoom vs Microsoft Teams vs Google Meet: What's the best video conferencing service?

Video conferencing software and apps are an essential means of communication for all sorts of people and businesses.

Whether you're in a long-distance relationship, taking an online class, or working from home, you need a way to connect over video conferencing with others. Products like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet (formerly Hangouts) are among the most popular video conferencing solutions.

To help you decide which is best, we've pitted these three apps against each other and compared what they have to offer.

Zoom is a video conferencing service you can use to virtually meet with others - either by video or audio-only or both, all while conducting live chats. And it lets you record those sessions to view later. It was originally a niche service used primarily by enterprise clients (over half of Fortune 500 companies reportedly used Zoom in 2019). Now, however, Zoom has over 200 million daily users.

This rapid growth has caused some slight scaling issues - mostly in the form of Zoom bombing, which is what happens when participants join a Zoom Meeting uninvited and broadcast NSFW content. Zoom recently issued a big 5.0 update to help curb this security issue, though.

When people are talking about Zoom, you'll usually hear the following phrases: Zoom Meeting and Zoom Room. Zoom Meeting refers to a video conferencing meeting that's hosted using Zoom. You can join these meetings via a webcam or phone. Meanwhile, a Zoom Room is the physical hardware setup that enables companies to schedule and launch Zoom Meetings from their conference rooms.

Besides its low cost to use, what makes Zoom so attractive is that it is dead simple, and you can easily access it from your laptop or mobile devices. Its key features include the ability to host unlimited one-on-one meetings even with the free plan, meet with large groups, share your screen, and even change your background to a custom virtual image - no green screen required.

The desktop app is available for Windows and macOS, while the mobile app is available for Android and iOS.

Zoom's free tier allows unlimited one-on-one meetings but limits group sessions to 40 minutes and 100 participants. Paid plans start at $15 per month per host. Zoom Rooms require an additional subscription on top of a subscription and is more ideal solution for larger companies.

Microsoft Teams is a chat-based workspace in Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365). It is intended for anyone who uses M365 on a regular basis. However, if your company or organisation is a Google G Suite user, then it's really not going to be as appealing, and you're probably better off with Slack, an independent alternative. In fact, Teams is more of a Slack rival than a Zoom rival - focusing on chats more than video.

But since Teams has integrated video calling functionality, it's definitely worth considering. It recently hit 44 million daily users and is reportedly used by hundreds of thousands of businesses, organisations, schools, and colleges.

Teams is integrated with all the Microsoft apps, including Skype and the traditional Office apps like Outlook. It combines business VoIP, collaboration, and video features into a single app. It's mostly about threaded, persistent chats which you can then search later - so you can keep track of everything without having to use email, which everyone agrees is not an ideal tool for collaboration.

Teams is designed to get people to work more effectively together while making use of the integration of Microsoft 365 apps. You can do things like easily set up a meeting with calendars, create and share content, call team members easily, and more. In terms of video conferencing, it has the ability to host calls with up to 250 members. It also offers screen sharing and call recording.

You can see up to nine participants on a call simultaneously, and Teams can even provide transcripts of a meeting shortly after the meeting.

Microsoft Teams is compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, iOS and it's also available on the web - just like other Microsoft 365 apps.

Microsoft Teams is included with all Microsoft 365 plans (which start at $5 a user per month), but there is a freemium version of the service that includes support for up to 300 people. If you're on the free tier, Microsoft said you'll get unlimited chat messages and search. You also get key features like 10,000 searchable messages, 10 app integrations, 5GB of file storage, and 1:1 video chats.

Google recently rebranded Hangouts Meet to simply Google Meet. It's a video conferencing solution built into Gmail, YouTube, and Google Voice, plus there are apps for iOS, Android, and the web. It's essentially a useful and cost-effective platform for the average person as well as enterprise customers. It has a very light, fast interface that enables you to easily manage up to 250-person meetings.

The video-conferencing service serves about two million new users every day, including G Suite enterprise and corporate clients.

Google Meet can handle up to 250 participants per call, live streaming for up to 100,000 viewers within a domain, and can record meetings on Google Drive for later broadcast. Google Meet also recently updated to include a Zoom-like gallery view. While you were only able to see four people at a time before, Meet has ushered in a new tiled layout, allowing you to see 16 call participants at once.

To instigate meetings, you need to have a G Suite account (formerly Google Apps), but you can join a meeting with a free Google account. Organisers can set up calls via Google Calendar, meeting link URLs or codes, dial-in by phone numbers, and through dedicated Google Meet hardware like Chromebox and Chromebase. For G Suite Enterprise customers, each meeting has a dedicated dial-in phone number.

Google Meet is available as an Android and iOS mobile app. You can also access Meet via Chrome, Mozilla, Microsoft, or Safari web browsers.

Google is offering free access to Meet for schools and businesses through 30 September. It's bundled with all G Suite plans, though, which start at $6 a user per month for the basic tier (includes G Suite apps and 30GB of cloud storage).

Here's your decision tree: Are you a regular, everyday consumer looking to keep in touch with friends and family? Then use Zoom or Google Meet. Are you a G Suite user? Definitely use Google Meet. Are you a Microsoft 365 user? Go with Microsoft Teams. Are you a business or school? You're probably either using G Suite or 365, so use whatever video conferencing app is included with your plan.

Honestly, Zoom and Google Meet are the quickest and most straightforward ways to start video calls using calendar links, meeting URLs, and phone dial-in numbers. You don't even need to create an account with Zoom, though Meet requires at least a free Google account. Microsoft Teams, on the other hand, really shines when a team needs to jump on a video call from a chat message thread.

If you really want us to recommend one service to try, go with Zoom. It's what everyone is using at the moment, and the company has been doubling down on its security efforts, even rolling out a major 5.0 update that groups key settings under a new security icon in the menu bar.