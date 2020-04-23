Following a promise that it'd stop work on all features for three months to address privacy and security issues, Zoom is rolling out a 5.0 update.

Many of these changes are an attempt to curb “Zoom bombing”, where pranksters join Zoom calls uninvited to broadcast NSFW work content. Here's everything that's included in the major update, including when you can get it.

The 5.0 update introduces a new security icon that allows you to quickly access Zoom’s security features. You can use it to lock meetings, remove participants, restrict screen sharing and chatting, and report a user. These security features had previously been accessed throughout the meeting menus; they're just now grouped together under the new Security icon in your meeting menu bar.

Zoom is now enabling passwords by default for most meetings. Again, this was an existing Zoom feature, but it wasn't the default setting for customers. Now, it is, for all Basic, single-license Pro, and K-12 customers. IT admins can define password complexity for business users.

Waiting Room allows a host to keep participants in virtual waiting rooms before they are admitted to a meeting. This feature, which has been available as an option, is now on by default for education, Basic, and single-license Pro accounts.

Zoom is also improving some of its encryption and upgrading to the AES 256-bit GCM encryption standard (it still isn't end-to-end encrypted). You can check out some of the more minor improvements in Zoom's blog post here.

Many of Zoom's new features are available for everyone now or will be "within the week". To get the latest version of the Zoom app, go here.