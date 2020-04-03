Due to the coronavirus pandemic and self-distancing mandates happening across the world, many people have been forced to work from home. Video conferencing services such as Zoom are becoming hugely popular, as they allow you to virtually meet with others when in-person conversations aren't possible. For Zoom, in particular, this has led to the discovery of its virtual background feature.

We actually walk you through how to set up and use a virtual background in Zoom here (no green screen required). Essentially, it lets you choose any image as your background. It's handy if you have a messy room or cluttered environment you want to hide during a video call. Even Disney and DC are fans of Zoom's virtual background feature, as they've now shared free images for people to use.

Regular people have been doing the same across social media, which has resulted in some pretty hilarious and fun Zoom background ideas.

The characters in The Office spent most of their workdays talking to cameras. Now, you're basically doing the same thing, but with Zoom.

If your boss doesn't think this is an appropriate background for a meeting, just remind them that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

This background basically just tricks your co-workers into thinking your house is really put-together and clean.

Fox released free backgrounds from its hit animated series. This one makes it look like you're working from the living room of the Simpsons.

Fox also released a background from Bob's Burgers and two more from Family Guy. This particular background doubles as a good example of social distancing between Linda and Bob.

Let your co-workers know you'd much rather be playing Minecraft than working. Of course, your boss might start to wonder what you do all day.

Everyone can relate to the This is Fine meme at least a little bit right now. So, why not make it your Zoom background?

We could all use a little pick me up throughout the day, so it can only help your self-confidence when you log in to your next video conference only to see someone's boyfriend checking you out.

Show where you stand on stealing office supplies, by attending the next office meeting from the steps of the Hall of Justice, thanks to this background released by DC Comics.

DC also released a background for Batman's iconic hideout, the Batcave. Use this one so you can discuss with your coworkers why Batman has a full-sized T-Rex and a 10-foot Joker poster in his Batcave.

Disney tweeted out backgrounds from some of Pixar's biggest hits, including this one from Inside Out, plus Toy Story and Finding Nemo ones.

If you're missing someone who is on your call, let them know you want to put your recliner next to theirs with this background from Up.

The Disney Princess account on Facebook posted a collection of backgrounds inspired by Disney stories, like this one with the iconic castle.

This is another background from Disney that reminds us of the palace from Aladdin.

RuPaul posted four different backgrounds to the RuPaul's Drag Race Twitter account, so you can feel like you're on the show.

Everyone who's old enough to remember Pee-wee's Playhouse will love this background, but your Gen Z coworkers are going to think you have an odd taste in interior design.

Attend the next meeting live from the moon!

This is the perfect background for any Trekkies phoning into a meeting. Just make sure your Starfleet uniform is pressed for the occasion.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium has put up a page loaded with backgrounds featuring several aquatic friends, including this image of jellyfish.

Let your co-workers know you think Carole Baskin definitely did it, and that you're a friend of the Tiger King, with a Joe Exotic background.

