Free home school online resources: Check out this daily schedule!

If you're stuck at home with kids to educate, then you're probably getting work sent to you from your teacher via apps like Seesaw or Google Classroom. But what about the other time in the day.
Thankfully there is no end to the online resources available at the moment - we've listed the best below. What's more, many celebrities have stepped in to offer free lessons and tuition on their social channels as well.
This guide is skewed towards primary education, though many of the lower resources will also be relevant for secondary.
Regular live streams on YouTube and elsewhere
9am - PE with Joe Wicks - a 30 minute workout every day for the next couple of weeks, suitable for the whole family (and there's a workout for grandparents, too)
10am - Maths with Carol Vorderman - there's free access to The Maths Factor website for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak.
11am - A free audiobook story to listen to each day from David Walliams on Soundcloud
1pm - Classical musician Myleene Klass is holding daily music classes.
1.30pm - Dance from DDMIX - the Darcey Bussell-backed dance school, offering a session on Facebook Live.
4pm - Home Economics with Theo Michaels (Mon/Wed/Fri)
Others:
History with Dan Snow - access to the site is free for 30-days
Cooking with Jamie Oliver - there are numerous recipes to try out on Jamie Oliver's site.
Science with Professor Brian Cox, Robin Ince plus special guests - The Stay at Home Festival.
Geography with Steve Backshall https://twitter.com/SteveBackshall/status/1242058846941712385
Resources for home education
As we mentioned above, your child's school will probably be setting out learning for them, but if you need more stuff to keep your child or children occupied then check these sites out:
- National Geographic Kids - younger kids will love the activities here.
- BBC Learning - it's an old site, but there's still a lot of good material. And, of course, iPlayer Kids has plenty of educational content. BBC Bitesize is also great for revision.
- Futurelearn - Free access to loads of courses.
- Blockly - free access to learn basic computer programming skills. Likewise check out Scratch.
- The Kids Should See This - Educational videos, also check out Crash Course
- Khan Academy - a comprehensive learning resource. It's US based, but a lot of the topics can be used in the UK. Especially good for maths and computing
- Prodigy Maths - another that's more US-based but is decent.
- Duolingo - Learn new languages for free
- Mystery Science - check out these free science lessons
- Seneca - lots of great summary content or GCSE or A level. Some access needs to be paid for.
- Oxford Owl for Home - free primary resources
- Openlearn - free adult courses intended for those considering Open University, but it can be used by anybody.
- Paw Print Badges - free packs and downloads.
- Nature Detectives - activities for the garden!
- Big History Project - secondary-level history
- Geography Games - does what it says on the tin
- Red Ted Art - arts and crafts for vbery small people
- Twinkl - one of the best resources for worksheets. It's usually paid-for, but is free at present.