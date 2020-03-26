Free home school online resources: Check out this daily schedule!

If you're stuck at home with kids to educate, then you're probably getting work sent to you from your teacher via apps like Seesaw or Google Classroom. But what about the other time in the day.

Thankfully there is no end to the online resources available at the moment - we've listed the best below. What's more, many celebrities have stepped in to offer free lessons and tuition on their social channels as well.

This guide is skewed towards primary education, though many of the lower resources will also be relevant for secondary.

9am - PE with Joe Wicks - a 30 minute workout every day for the next couple of weeks, suitable for the whole family (and there's a workout for grandparents, too)

10am - Maths with Carol Vorderman - there's free access to The Maths Factor website for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak.

11am - A free audiobook story to listen to each day from David Walliams on Soundcloud

1pm - Classical musician Myleene Klass is holding daily music classes.

1.30pm - Dance from DDMIX - the Darcey Bussell-backed dance school, offering a session on Facebook Live.

4pm - Home Economics with Theo Michaels (Mon/Wed/Fri)

History with Dan Snow - access to the site is free for 30-days

Cooking with Jamie Oliver - there are numerous recipes to try out on Jamie Oliver's site.

Science with Professor Brian Cox, Robin Ince plus special guests - The Stay at Home Festival.

Geography with Steve Backshall https://twitter.com/SteveBackshall/status/1242058846941712385

As we mentioned above, your child's school will probably be setting out learning for them, but if you need more stuff to keep your child or children occupied then check these sites out: