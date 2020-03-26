  1. Home
Free home school online resources: Check out this daily schedule!

Google Free home school online resources: Check out this daily schedule!
- Ideas for primary and secondary age kids

If you're stuck at home with kids to educate, then you're probably getting work sent to you from your teacher via apps like Seesaw or Google Classroom. But what about the other time in the day.

Thankfully there is no end to the online resources available at the moment - we've listed the best below. What's more, many celebrities have stepped in to offer free lessons and tuition on their social channels as well. 

This guide is skewed towards primary education, though many of the lower resources will also be relevant for secondary. 

Regular live streams on YouTube and elsewhere

9am - PE with Joe Wicks - a 30 minute workout every day for the next couple of weeks, suitable for the whole family (and there's a workout for grandparents, too)

10am - Maths with Carol Vorderman - there's free access to The Maths Factor website for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak. 

11am - A free audiobook story to listen to each day from David Walliams on Soundcloud

1pm - Classical musician Myleene Klass is holding daily music classes.

1.30pm - Dance from DDMIX - the Darcey Bussell-backed dance school, offering a session on Facebook Live

4pm - Home Economics with Theo Michaels (Mon/Wed/Fri) 

 
 
 
 
 
OK everyone, I have no idea how this is going to go! I’m hosting a live cook along every Monday, Wednesday and Friday @ 4pm (GMT). UPDATE: ingredients list now up - link in my bio!! . I’ll publish a list of (easy, quarantine friendly) ingredients the day before each cookalong and feel free to message me if you have any questions or want to swap an ingredient you don’t have or for dietary reasons. Listen, we’re in this together. I can’t promise this will be pretty, but we’ll have a bit of fun, maybe learn something and ultimately end up with dinner! I’ve said this is a kids cookalong but in reality it’s for everyone. This Monday we’re making homemade flatbreads (two ingredients) with various toppings so the idea is at the end of it you’ve all got dinner aswell! Anyway, let’s have some fun and cook some stuff! Please share with anyone who might like to join in. Theo xx PS. I take no liability for anything my kids say or the amount of mess caused.. #theocookswithkids . . . . . . . . . . . . . #theocooks #cookalong #kidscooking #activityforkids #lockdown #lockdown2020 #kidslockdown #lockdownwithkids #thismorning #homeschool #homeschooling #isolationinspired

Others:

History with Dan Snow - access to the site is free for 30-days

Cooking with Jamie Oliver - there are numerous recipes to try out on Jamie Oliver's site.  

Science with Professor Brian Cox, Robin Ince plus special guests - The Stay at Home Festival

Geography with Steve Backshall https://twitter.com/SteveBackshall/status/1242058846941712385

Resources for home education

As we mentioned above, your child's school will probably be setting out learning for them, but if you need more stuff to keep your child or children occupied then check these sites out: 