UK contactless payment limit increasing from 1 April

The spending limit for contactless payments in the UK is rising from 1 April 2020.

You will be able to spend up to £45 - an increase of £15 from the previous limit - when using contactless payment systems in supporting stores.

This is partly in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and is being introduced to help reduce queue times in the UK retailers that remain open during these troubling times.

"The payments industry has been working closely with retailers to be able to increase the contactless payment limit to help customers with their shopping at this critical time for the country," said the CEO of UK Finance, Stephen Jones.

"This will give more people the choice to opt for the speed and convenience of purchasing goods using their contactless card, helping to cut queues at the checkout.

"The industry continues to work closely with the government and regulators to support customers impacted by Covid-19 and ensure that they can pay in a way that suits them."

Some methods of payment, such as through Apple Pay and Google Pay on mobile devices and smartwatches, have no limits when protected through biometric security technologies.

However, some retailers may impose their own limits on spending, even when using those devices.