Mozilla has launched a VPN app for both Windows and Android

The company behind Firefox has crafted a VPN service that it's bringing to Windows and Android devices in the form of an app.

This is a paid service that'll set you back $4.99 per month but it does come with a 30-day money-back guarantee as well as the promise that there will be no logs of your traffic or browsing data.

For the money, you'll get a VPN app that works with any browser as well as all the apps on your Windows 10 machine. You can also use the service to connect up to five devices at once including Android smartphones and devices too (using the Firefox Private Network app).

It's in a beta testing phase at the moment and in the US only but is coming to more regions soon. Mozilla says this VPN service includes access to servers in over 30 countries and you'll be able to choose the server location as well.

There are no bandwidth restrictions and Mozilla's VPN is also partnered with Mullvad using the WireGuard protocol standard meaning improved encryption and the promise of no personal data logging.

All-in-all, this VPN service certainly seems like a bargain at the moment and it's worth noting that the $4.99 is a "limited-time beta pricing" so it may go up when the service goes fully public.

For now, if you're interested you'll need to sign-up for an invite to join the waiting list.