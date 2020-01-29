How to try on lipstick shades with Pinterest's new AR makeup tool

Pinterest has launched a new augmented reality feature designed to help users try on new makeup looks.

Called Try On, it's powered by Pinterest's Lens visual search too, and it's available in the US through the iOS and Android versions of the Pinterest app. At launch, you can test it with various lipstick shades from brands like Estee Lauder, Sephora, bareMinerals, Neutrogena, Loreal, NYX Professional Makeup, YSL, Lancome, and Urban Decay. More categories and brands are in the works.

“With Try On, you won’t find skin-smoothing or image-altering effects that make you look less like you," Pinterest explained in a blog. "We believe in celebrating you, and so our AR won’t be augmenting your reality, but rather helping you to make happy and real purchases for your life.”

Simply open the Pinterest camera in search, and then click “Try on” to find different shades. You can swipe up to shop, too. You can also look for the “try on” button on select products as well as in search. As you try new lip shades, Pinterest encourages you to also snap a photo of your new look and to save it as a pin in one of your boards, so you can come back to it and shop later.

Look out for Pinterest's "Browsing More Like This" links, too, as those bring up select pins with related looks. Pinterest also said Try On works with a skin tone range feature it beta-tested in 2018 before a full launch last year.

Check out Pinterest's blog post for more details.