Pocket-lint launches international editions, starting with Portuguese

When Pocket-lint started in 2003 the aim was to cover the tech industry in a consumer-friendly way for those keen to read it. Although a UK-based publication, the approach has always been to tackle stories from a global perspective.

Over the years our readership has grown from a handful of people in London to a huge global audience with readers in every far-flung destination around the globe that you can imagine.

But there's always been a barrier to us reaching more places and more people - language.

From today that barrier starts to fall away. Through improvements in artificial intelligence and machine learning computers are now able to do a vast array of things that previously haven't been possible at scale or speed.

One of those things is translation.

Using a combination of the Google translate API, machine learning, and some human intervention, for the first time Pocket-lint is able to offer our news, reviews, features and buying guides in other languages.

The process, while complex and complicated behind the scenes, is very easy for you to enjoy as a reader. Going forward when one of our editors writes an article on the site it will now be automatically translated into the languages we support.

With thousands of articles published on Pocket-lint since 2003 it seemed pointless to translate every single one. Our non-English language editions will offer every article going back to 2017 and a selection of reviews and features we've hand-picked before that. Going forward, every article we write will be available in the languages we support as soon as the writer hits the publish button.

We're able to do this because we aren't waiting on a human to manually translate each and every article after we publish them.

We use the term "language" rather than "location" because at Pocket-lint we believe that's an important distinction to make.

Our approach with our international editions won't be to offer localised news specific to a country, but our global content available in specific languages to a global audience around the world.

Our first international edition is Portuguese. The Portuguese language is one of the most widely spoken languages of the world with an estimated 229 million people using the dialect on a daily basis.

It's spoken around the globe well beyond Portugal, and is the official language of places like Brazil, Mozambique, Angola, Guinea-Bissau, Timor-Leste, Equatorial Guinea, Cape Verde, and São Tomé, Principe and even the Chinese autonomous territory of Macau.

There are a number of ways you'll be able to access our international Portuguese edition.

The chances are you probably already be reading this in Portuguese. If your browser language is set to "pt" or "pt-br" we will automatically translate the content we've made available in Portuguese for you to read.

You can also check out the Portuguese edition by going to Pocket-lint.com/pt-br/ or even easier still, click on the globe icon in our masthead to reveal the international edition you are after.

You'll always be able to revert back to an English version (if you wish) and the system will remember your choice for next time.

There are a number of shortcuts that we could have taken to make this a reality a lot quicker, but that seemed futile.

Our international editions will stand as their own offering within the Pocket-lint publishing platform rather than simply offering a plug-in to translate on the fly.

We've worked hard to not only translate the individual articles, but all functionality of the site. Whether that's menus, navigation, and even the search, everything works as you would expect it too, and all natively to deliver a seamless experience.

We wanted the international editions to have the same features and functionality as the English edition.

Portuguese is just the first language on our list, and we plan to offer more languages in the coming months. We've built a language platform within the Pocket-lint Content Management System that will allow us to quickly and easily add more and more languages over time, all powered by our tech, AI and machine learning.

We would love to hear what languages you would like us to support next so please let us know in the comments below.

We believe that tech should be enjoyed globally, no matter what language you speak. And while we can't promise to offer every language from day one, today we've started breaking down those language barriers, and it's very exciting.