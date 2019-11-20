Got a Bose or Alexa speaker? Now you can listen to Spotify Free

Spotify has long let Spotify Premium subscribers stream their tunes to Bose and Alexa-enabled speakers. But what about Spotify Free users?

Well, Spotify has now revealed that anyone on the Spotify Free tier can finally stream music on Bose and Alexa speakers, thanks to a software update. Recently, Spotify also announced that Free users could listen through Sonos speakers, so it appears to be expanding this capability.

Spotify Free users in the US, Australia, and New Zealand, specifically, will be able to play Today's Top Hits, Discover Weekly, or custom playlists on Amazon Echo and Fire TV devices, as well as through the Bose Home Speaker 300, Home Speaker 450, Home Speaker 500, Portable Home Speaker, Soundbar 500 or Soundbar 700. Free users can also stream Spotify on all Sonos speakers, including Sonos Move, Beam, and One.

If you're one of the millions who use Spotify Free, all you'll need to do is:

Ensure your Alexa or Bose speaker is updated to the latest firmware. Then, in the Spotify app, pick the device you want to stream to from Spotify Free.

See how to update Alexa speakers here. Or see how to update Bose speakers here.

For more about how Spotify works, see our guide here.