New Deezer app created just for Sony 360 Reality Audio music

Deezer has introduced a dedicated app for surround sound music encoded in Sony's new 360 Reality Audio music format.

Called 360 by Deezer, it presents spatial audio that is mixed to give you a 3D-like experience, where you feel as if you are in the studio with the artist during recording. It doesn't require any special hardware or headphones - you can listen using your conventional iPhone or Android handset and usual headset/earbuds.

The 360 by Deezer app can be used by anyone with a Deezer HiFi streaming account. This usually costs £19.99 per month and includes access to high-resolution tracks through the usual Deezer app.

Sony and Deezer are also offering a deal for those who purchase select Sony headphones. Customers get three-months of access to Deezer HiFi for free and then, when that period is over, only have to pay £14.99 per month.

Naturally, the collection of music mixed using 360 Reality Audio is relatively small at present. However, it currently includes music from Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Earth Wind & Fire, Marvin Gaye and Miles Davis, plus several others. Many more tracks will be added in time.

"Our new app offers hi-fi enthusiasts a dedicated and exclusive experience where they can easily access their 360 Reality Audio tracks," said Deezer's Stefan Tweraser.

"The new format provides music fans with a virtual audio experience that could previously only be achieved with special sound gear in a dedicated space."

You can find 360 by Deezer on the Apple App Store and Google Play now.

VideoProc is a complete video processing toolbox for both Windows and Mac that can easily edit, resize, convert, enhance, stabilize & adjust any (4K) videos easily videos from GoPro, DJI, iPhone and any devices at fully GPU accelerated speed. Especially skilled at processing 4K videos with 30fps / 60 fps /120 fps /240 fps, large-sized videos and high speed videos shot with 120fps/240fps and slow-mo videos. Free Download of VideoProc by visiting "GoPro Studio".