How to get a free Google Home Mini with your Spotify Premium subscription

Spotify is offering its paid subscribers a free $50 Google Home Mini. But the offer is only available for a limited time.

Spotify Premium subscribers can get a Google Home Mini starting now until 15 November 2019, or until supplies run out. Technically, you'll get the previous generation of the Home Mini, not the new Nest Mini. There are also some caveats to this deal. Here's what you need to know.

Visit this website. If you are a Spotify Premium subscriber, log in to your account. If you aren't a subscriber, you’ll be asked to sign up. Follow the on-screen prompts. Once you’re signed in, select whether you have an Individual or Family plan. You’ll then have “reserved” your Google Home Mini, complete with an email confirming your reservation. When your reservation is ready, you’ll get another email with a link. This link will bring you to Google Store, where you can get the Home Mini (discount code is applied).

There are terms and conditions that may eliminate your eligibility:

The deal is only available to US users. Users with free trials aren’t eligible. Discounted Premium trials don’t work either. Users on the Premium Student plan aren't eligible. If you got a free Home Mini through an older Spotify’s promotion, you aren't eligible.

That's it!

VideoProc is a complete video processing toolbox for both Windows and Mac that can easily edit, resize, convert, enhance, stabilize & adjust any (4K) videos easily videos from GoPro, DJI, iPhone and any devices at fully GPU accelerated speed. Especially skilled at processing 4K videos with 30fps / 60 fps /120 fps /240 fps, large-sized videos and high speed videos shot with 120fps/240fps and slow-mo videos. Free Download of VideoProc by visiting "GoPro Studio".