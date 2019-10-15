The Harry Potter Wizarding World app, which launched in August, has a new subscription service offering.

The new service, called Wizarding World Gold, is courtesy of Warner Bros and J.K. Rowling’s company Pottermore. It's tailored toward the more die-hard Potter fans out there, considering its hefty price tag at $74.99 a year (£59.99 for UK subscribers). For all of that money, though, you get quite a bit of perks and benefits. One of the coolest ones is a journal called Keys and Curios.

The Journal comes inscribed with your name and a Hogwarts house of your choosing. And it's filled with keys that, when examined with the Wizarding World app, will unlock different activities for you to do in the book. Subscribers will also get access to the ebooks of all seven original Harry Potter books, a new Wizarding World exclusive video series, and a tonne of discounts and special events.

The discounts include purchases at Platform 9¾ store in London’s King’s Cross Station, Warner Bros Studio Tour stores in both London and Hollywood, and online purchases from the Wizarding World shop. There’s even a discount to the Harry Potter vacation package at Universal Resorts in Orlando. As for events, members can attend a Christmas Party at Warner Bros' London studio.

Subscribers can also get priority access to tickets to see the play The Cursed Child in London, NYC, and San Francisco. In other words, this is a no-brainer for the most ardent fans of the Potter saga, especially if you like to travel.

Memberships are available to preorder. Each order comes with a collectible pin.

