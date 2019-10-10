Amazon launches Amazon Music app for Apple TV in US and UK

Amazon has launched a new app for the Apple TV, bringing its music-streaming service to Cupertino's set-top box.

Amazon Music, which runs separate to Prime Music, is now available for the 4K and HD version of Apple TV. It requires version tvOS 12.0 or later, and it can be downloaded from the tvOS App Store. Keep in mind Spotify announced its own app for the Apple TV just two days ago.

Amazon Music provides access to "tens of millions" of songs from the major labels. There's a Music Unlimited tier, which we fully detail here, but there's also different pricing options depending on whether you're a Prime subscriber or if you want to use it solely through one of the company's Echo devices. Ther service has some ground to make up on its competitors, but with a number of pricing options that undercut them, it's certainly a force.

With the service, you can not only listen to individual songs but also playlists and stations. There’s the option to follow lyrics within the TV app, too. Amazon Music listeners using Apple TV can also bring up their purchased and imported music stored in their “My Music” library.

Amazon Music for Apple TV is live in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Japan, and India.

