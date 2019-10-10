  You can save 40% on Tidal premium and Hi-Fi plans if you're a hero

If you've been wanting to try Tidal for years, now would finally be a good time to check it out. But first, determine whether you're a hero, because if so, you could save 40 per cent on the music-streaming service.

Tidal offers discounts to military service members and students, and now, it's launching a "Community Heroes" discount for first responders in the US. The price reduction is available for EMT, EMS, firefighters, and police officers, specifically. They'll receive nearly half off the premium and Hi-Fi plans, bringing their price per month down to $5.99 and $11.99, respectively.

You'll have to be able to confirm your eligibility, obviously. But once you do that, you can start streaming high-quality tunes on your Echo devices, Roku, and other streaming media devices. You can even share songs as stories to Instagram and Facebook. Or, you can just listen to music via the Tidal app. For more about how the service works, check out our guide.

We're celebrating those who take action on the front lines for #FirstRespondersMonth by launching our Community Heroes discount program.



First Responders in the U.S. are now eligible to receive 40% off both premium & HiFi plans.



Learn more: https://t.co/COlw3ZexsR pic.twitter.com/weIAj2Woci — TIDAL (@TIDAL) October 10, 2019

Keep in mind Tidal has yet to rise the ranks of Apple Music and Spotify, so it's likely offering this sale as a way to get users to at least signup and see what it's all about. Tidal is also announcing users can pay for their subscription with Venmo.

