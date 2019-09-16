If you've downloaded new apps in the past year, chances are they required a free trial to gain access right away. And we bet you forgot to cancel at least one or two of those trials, resulting in your bank account getting dinged for subscription fees.

It's super annoying, and it must end. Unfortunately, everything seems to be going the way of subscription models. So, while there is little you can do about that, at least you can remind yourself to cancel free trials before they end. And for those of you who are too forgetful to even do that, meet Free Trial Surfing. It's an app that keeps tracks of all your trials, with the purpose of saving you money.

It uses a virtual credit card number and an "invented name" when you sign up for a free trial, and then it automatically cancels the account before the trial ends and you're billed for the full subscription. It can even forward emails from a service provider to you without revealing your own email.

Developed by British app creator Josh Browder, Free Trial Surfing is supposedly live in the US and will launch this week in the UK. It reportedly has 10,000 users. However, at the time of publishing, the app is not appearing on the App Store. Expert Reviews said it can be accessed via the DoNotPay app, which Bowder developed the algorithm for as a teenager, in an effort to fight parking fines.

Bowder told The BBC that the most common subscriptions the service has been used for are porn platforms and Netflix. Ironically, Browder also said he is considering a monthly subscription model for his Free Trial Surfing app.

