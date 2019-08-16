You can now get unlimited Spotify streaming on an EE Smart Plan

EE recently added Amazon Prime Video to its Smart Plans and now has also put Spotify into the mix, too.

Spotify can be used on the Music Data Pass, either as an inclusive Swappable Benefit on 4G or 5G plans or for purchase as a standalone Pass for £7.99 per month. The EE Music Pass already includes unlimited streaming for Apple Music, Deezer and Tidal.

You're able to swap benefits whenever you like either online or via the My EE app and Smart Plans also feature Upgrade Anytime which enables you to upgrade your phone whenever you want.

All Smart Plan customers have at least one swappable benefit, but you get two if you've got a 5G plan.

There's also a Gamer Data Pass that enables you to play mobile games with unlimited data, or a video pass that works with apps including Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, BT Sport (with HDR on 5G plans), YouTube and Netflix. Again you can add those for £7.99 a month to any plan.

The network first introduced its Smart Plans back in May and other benefits include the Roam Further Pass that enables you to use your plan minutes, texts and data allowances in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.