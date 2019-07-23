  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

DOJ opens investigation into whether big tech companies stifle competition

|
DOJ (From: Wikipedia) DOJ opens investigation into whether big tech companies stifle competition
Top 3 smart home cameras, Prime Day, and online dating discussed - Pocket-lint Podcast 11
Top 3 smart home cameras, Prime Day, and online dating discussed - Pocket-lint Podcast 11

- Do you think Facebook, Google, and Amazon are monopolies?

If you think Big Tech should be broken up or more regulated, you may love the US Department of Justice's latest move.

The DOJ is launching an antitrust review of major US tech companies. It didn't announce specific names, but according to The Wall Street Journal, the DOJ will evaluate “new Washington threats" from Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple.

In a statement, the agency said it is considering “widespread concerns that consumers, businesses, and entrepreneurs have expressed about search, social media, and some retail services online".

Earlier this month, the US government hit Facebook with a $5 billion fine for violating the terms of its consent agreement with the Federal Trade Commission. And, last week, representatives from the big tech companies appeared before Congress to testify about their policies. But this review suggests the US - and Attorney General William Barr, specifically - is not done scrutinizing Big Tech.

Keep in mind President Donald Trump appointed Barr, and Trump is a critic of Amazon and Jeff Bezos (who owns The Washington Post). Trump has also claimed Facebook and Twitter "shadow ban" conservatives, and he agrees with investor Peter Thiel that Google should be investigated.

Now, Trump's appointee is leading an investigation into whether these very same companies are in fact monopolies that reduce competition and hurt consumers.

PopularIn Apps
DOJ opens investigation into whether big tech companies stifle competition
Amazon UK Prime Day 2020: Here's where we'll bring you all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals next year
Uber Prime: Uber tests a monthly subscription for rides, Eats, and Jump
Apple Health app and HealthKit: What are they and how do they work?
Online dating now most popular way to meet your future partner
Instagram is hiding 'likes' now: Which countries can't see likes and why?