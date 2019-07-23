If you think Big Tech should be broken up or more regulated, you may love the US Department of Justice's latest move.

The DOJ is launching an antitrust review of major US tech companies. It didn't announce specific names, but according to The Wall Street Journal, the DOJ will evaluate “new Washington threats" from Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple.

In a statement, the agency said it is considering “widespread concerns that consumers, businesses, and entrepreneurs have expressed about search, social media, and some retail services online".

Earlier this month, the US government hit Facebook with a $5 billion fine for violating the terms of its consent agreement with the Federal Trade Commission. And, last week, representatives from the big tech companies appeared before Congress to testify about their policies. But this review suggests the US - and Attorney General William Barr, specifically - is not done scrutinizing Big Tech.

Keep in mind President Donald Trump appointed Barr, and Trump is a critic of Amazon and Jeff Bezos (who owns The Washington Post). Trump has also claimed Facebook and Twitter "shadow ban" conservatives, and he agrees with investor Peter Thiel that Google should be investigated.

Now, Trump's appointee is leading an investigation into whether these very same companies are in fact monopolies that reduce competition and hurt consumers.