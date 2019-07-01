Media Temple's hosting services explored: what makes them better than the rest?

Media Temple is on a mission. It wants to help web developers and designers, digital entrepreneurs and innovators bring their ideas to life online.

It’s been doing it for 21 years, and those are internet years so it works out as 147 normal years. During that time it’s hosted some of the biggest and smallest, best and most innovative sites ever published. Next up: yours.

One of the most important reasons why individuals and organisations choose Media Temple over other hosting providers is their stellar support. Where some hosting firms can barely bother to answer email let alone do it with any urgency, Media Temple’s US-based support teams are available to help via chat, Twitter, phone or online support request 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year (366 in leap years).

Media Temple takes great pride in the passion, professionalism and personality of its team. It takes support so seriously that its staff spend 90% of their time helping customers, and it’s published a detailed statement of support explaining exactly what you can expect from its top-notch team.

Media Temple cares deeply about the wider internet too, and it puts its money and its resources where its mouth is. It offers free infrastructure for open source projects, advocates for a more open internet and built Grid, one of the world’s original public clouds.

Innovation is at the heart of everything it does, but one thing never changes: Media Temple wants to deliver the best web hosting and support you can get anytime or anywhere. Few hosting firms can scale from one-click WordPress installs to dedicated servers and even private cloud services while offering truly exceptional customer support.

Media Temple does.

Media Temple provides four kinds of hosting: Managed WordPress, Shared Hosting, VPS Hosting and AWS Hosting. Between them they cover every kind of site from simple blogs to enormous ecommerce operations.

The entry level option, Managed WordPress, is ideal for blogs and businesses of all sizes, with high-performance WordPress hosting and automatic core updates. If you’re using a different platform or prefer to bring your own site, Shared Hosting offers super-fast SSD storage and ultra-reliable architecture with Media Temple’s legendary support.

When business is booming, VPS Hosting gives you private, professional-grade services with scalable resources and root access for compete control of absolutely everything. And then there’s AWS Cloud Hosting, which delivers enterprise-scale hosting that’s fully managed by certified Cloud Architects and sysadmins.

Are these hosted packages the cheapest on the market? No. And that’s a good thing, because if you’re trying to shave every last penny off the price you’re not going to be able to pay for faster hardware, smarter software, talented people and exceptional customer support.

Some corners simply aren’t worth cutting, and Media Temple’s customers agree: all 100,000 of them, from the world’s top bloggers and creative professionals to startups and enterprises. They trust Media Temple to deliver more than 1.5 million websites in 100 different countries.

Very. Media Temple runs two super-secure data centres, staffed 24/7 by certified technicians and protected by armed security. The data centres are certified Tier 3+, which means guaranteed uptime of at least 99.99%, and they’re connected directly by a redundant, low-latency private fibre connection for rock-solid reliability.

