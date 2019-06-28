With approximately 1.4 billion iPhone and iPad users in the world, you'd think they'd all be using Apple's pre-installed music service, Apple Music.

Nope.

Apple Senior VP Eddy Cue recently revealed the number of Apple Music subscribers, and although its a milestone for the company, it still doesn't come close to beating the subscribers numbers of Apple Music's biggest rival, Spotify.

As of June 2019, Apple Music had surpassed 60 million subscribers worldwide, according to Apple executive Eddy Cue, who spoke to French media site Numerama. This is 10 million more subscribers than the last known figure, which was around 50 million in April 2019.

As of April 2019, Spotify had more than 100 million Spotify Premium users worldwide, according to the company. These are paid subscribers. However, if you include free subscribers, Spotify had a total of 217 million monthly active users worldwide in April 2019.

Globally, Apple Music has way fewer subscribers than Spotify, and that puts its far behind its closest competitor.

But let's not forget that Spotify is nine years older than Apple Music. Also, in the US, Apple Music has 28 million paid subscribers (as of April 2019), while Spotify has 26 million, according to both the Wall Street Journal and Reuters. Plus, in the Apple ecosystem, Apple Music is the "No. 1 streaming service", according to Eddy Cue. Its even begun to replace iTunes on the desktop.